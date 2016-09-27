The horror has officially returned

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Roanoke brings back the horror in American Horror Story episode two.

Following a sub par premiere episode, AHS gave fans something to be afraid of in episode two.

The episode started off where the first left off, with a human sacrifice led by Kathy Bates’s character that Shelby had seen in the woods.

Lady Gaga made a cameo in the sacrifice, but you wouldn’t know unless you searched it.

Later in the episode, it was Matt who had seen two nurses in the house who had killed an elderly woman they were taking care of, although there was nothing there when a cop investigated the scene.

They had both, along with Lee, Matt’s sister, seen a woman standing in the woods, but would disappear whenever they tried to investigate.

It seems like there will be a lot of hallucinations and the woods will play a major roll.

I personally feel that everything mentioned above brought back the horror that AHS has been missing in recent seasons.

Dennis O’ Hare, who always delivers an outstanding performance on the show, played a bigger role this episode.

Matt and Shelby had seen a door in the woods leading to an underground cellar. O’ Hare was revealed in a tape as a writer by the name of Elias Cunningham who’s subjects in his next book were the nurses that murdered their patients.

The emotion he gave was incredible and just added on to the intense story building this chapter had.

Perhaps the biggest developing story is Lee and her attempt to keep custody of her daughter Flora.

Flora spent the episode talking to an imaginary, or one could assume, a ghost girl named Priscilla.

Having children talking to ghosts that say everyone is going to die is creepy in any situation, but it was done so perfectly in this episode.

By the end of it, Flora had gone missing in the woods with her jacket hanging from a tree.

Chapter two of the season brought the fear the series has been missing for a long time. The documentary style was not much of an intrusion this time around and not having a classic AHS intro was missed.

The only other criticism is that there has only been three established characters, and one somewhat established character.

The show needs to start developing more of the main cast to add more appeal.

Overall, having people with pig heads, ghosts making death threats and a number of warnings intensified the series to a whole other level.