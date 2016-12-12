President’s Holiday party gathers 360 toys for children of the community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The melody of holiday music filled the Student Center accompanied by the vocals of music student Patricia Jackson for the President’s Holiday Party on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Director of Bands and Orchestra Dr. David Betancourt and his Falconer band serenaded faculty and staff that lined the room to donate toys and indulge in food provided by the Culinary Arts students.

A total number of 360 toys were donated for Sparks of Love toy drive, which was an increase from last year’s 277.

College President Dr. Jose Fierro said, “We have the local firefighters come and get [the presents] at the end of the night for the people in the community.”

Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department were on hand to collect the toys from those arriving at the party to lay them out by the Christmas tree.

Fierro stated he was pleased to see the turnout of faculty and staff at the celebration.

“It’s a way to give a thank you to everyone, the year is long and there’s a lot of things that happen throughout the year, so I think it is a good way for everyone to come together and have a good time and show appreciation for the work that everyone is doing on campus,” he said.

Administrative Assistant Confidential Cheryl Thury said, “We started in 2011 with Dr. [Linda] Lacy and Dr. Fierro has continued the tradition. Employees get entered in a raffle entry for just coming and they also get entered for Sparks of Love. Every toy they bring they get a ticket.”

As soon as guests dropped off their gift by the colorfully adorned Christmas tree, they were greeted by the Italian themed food made by beginner, intermediate and advanced culinary arts students.

Chef Michael Pierini said, “The advanced [students] worked on this banquet, last night’s banquet, and the one tomorrow night since Monday morning, so we’ve had that going on plus the restaurant and the cafe.”

Served at the party were platters of manicotti, lasagna, seafood pasta, a carving station with three types of meat as well as festive tables of desserts.

The party’s soundtrack was provided by The Falconers led by Betancourt.

He said, “We were invited once again to come together to bring a group to provide some holiday cheer for the president’s party and what we do is we combine the faculty, part-time and full-time, we get classified involved, we even got someone from Tilden-Coil involved and students.

“We get them all together and we create this band just for this event, we just have a good time and provide entertainment and music.”