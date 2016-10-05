American Horror Story: The lost colony revealed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The story of the lost colony of Roanoke was revealed in the third chapter of American Horror Story season six.

After Lee’s daughter Flora went missing in the previous chapter, a search party ultimately led Matt, Shelby and Lee to discover the land they had been living on.

It turns out the butcher, played by Kathy Bates, had sold her soul in the 1500s and led the colony to the land where Matt and Shelby reside.

It was great to see Kathy Bates take on a larger role and have a back story that was desperately needed.

Failed efforts of finding Flora led to a psychic by the name of Cricket Marlowe, played by Leslie Jordan (AHS: Coven), coming in to explain what happened with the colony and to Flora.

This was the first time since Jordan has been on AHS since season three, and it felt refreshing to have him on the show. His character brought some new life, while bringing familiarity to the show.

This episode brought the intensity that was desperately needed in the first.

The documentary series was good this week too. It was easy to think that it was really a documentary with all the emotion and even Lee needing to stop.

I would hope in the next few episodes that there will be more of that, and we get to see the interviewees in action.

Spoiler Alert: The show added fire, literally, when Mason was burned to death and what looked to be crucified.

By the end, a deal was set to be made where the colony, specifically Priscilla, the “bastard child”, gave Flora back and the house/land would be left alone.

That was derailed when Matt unknowingly left the area and was found having sex with Lady Gaga’s unknown character.

It led to Lee being arrested, most likely because many assumed she was behind Mason’s death.

This season is going in the right direction, now it’s a matter of it staying that way.