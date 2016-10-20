Mo fashion: Fall 2016 plaid outfit tips

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Plaid is the American and Canadian name for the Scottish tartan patterns that literally dominated so many of the collections presented on the runway.

It’s a perfect trend for fall. This awesome print is a casual, easy way to spice up your wardrobe.

Button-ups are definitely not the only clothing item that can look great in a plaid print.

Fall jackets are the perfect opportunity to rock a plaid look.

Plaid is a great print, because it can take so many forms. It can be preppy, but it can also be grungy.

It depends on the color schemes, what it is paired with and how the pattern is used. A black and red print would be a bit more edgy, while a pastel take would garner a totally different look.

Regardless, plaid is a great fall trend to try. You can wear it as pant, coat, skirt or even scarf.

Fall 2016 runway trends to avoid:

Tinsel – Because no one should look like a walking 70s christmas tree.

Capalets – You know the short cape looking things for your shoulders? Your shoulders don’t need capes.

David Bowie Style Boots – No offense to Bowie but they should have been buried with him.