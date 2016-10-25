Boo! Madea surprises with comedy and life lessons

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tyler Perry and company released the seventh installment in the Madea franchise Friday, Oct. 21, and brought the comedy and lessons to the big screen once again.

Boo! A Madea Halloween continued to prove that Perry has a lot left to give audiences everywhere and fans are accepting what he has to offer.

The Halloween-themed film opened the box office at number one and was the third best opening in the franchise’s history, with a $27.6 million opening, behind Madea Goes to Jail, $41 million and Madea’s Family Reunion, $30 million.

In addition to a successful weekend at the box office, the franchise, which normally has an audience of 80-90 percent African-Americans, actually only had 60 percent this time around with the rest made up of Caucasian and Hispanic movie-goers, thus expanding the audience.

The film’s plot was simple, yet effective, Madea was hired by relative Brian Simmons to make sure his underage daughter Tiffany didn’t go to a Halloween-frat party down the street.

With Brian leaving town and not being able to control his daughter, he needed the back-up.

Of course, things didn’t go as planned when Madea and the rest of the family, Uncle Joe, Madea’s weed smoking cousin Aunt Bam, and friend Hattie Mae were in the mix.

The film brought classic jokes regarding how children these days have it good compared to previous generations and how they don’t understand what parents are going through.

Perry as Madea brought comedy that only Madea can, with jokes about having warrants, being young and being a stripper, along with being a leader for the family.

Perry as Uncle Joe, was the tough father figure, although did more talking than action, even using plenty of provocative language, that just added on to comedy.

Cassi Davis as Aunt Bam had an ongoing gag where she had mentioned smoking weed, but would always pull out her marijuana card from her bra in the process, as a way to rub it in people’s faces.

Patrice Lovely as Hattie Mae, added on with the sexual jokes and trying to hit on frat boys.

The supporting cast, was filled with Youtubers like Kian Lawley and JC Caylen, who more or less served their purpose as annoying college students who only want to party and have fun.

Perry knew the importance of having future generations involved in the film, and he gave them that platform to expand their craft.

He even had popular rapper Tyga perform at the frat party. A scene where Madea’s inner hoe came out when she was singing and dancing along to the beat of the music.

By the end of the film however, it wasn’t all fun and games. In fact, if culminated to a huge life lesson that Perry always seems to include in his films.

Spoiler Alert: Although, a major point won’t be spoiled, the overall lesson is for kids/teens to cut parents some slack, and to know that even though they may make mistakes, parents are human beings and it is okay to make mistakes.

This life lesson was told by Madea, and it may have been the most powerful part of the entire film, even with the strong comedy.

Madea films normally get a bad wrap for being dumb comedy, but Tyler Perry knows how to put it all together by using real life family situations and hashing them out on camera.

Whether it’s crude humor, or serious issues, Madea does not disappoint.