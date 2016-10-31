AHS Return to Roanoke brings the series to new levels

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Ryan Murphy has done it again, the FX television show American Horror Story: Roanoke has undergone a major transformation, probably for the better.

Warning: There will be spoilers throughout this review.

In chapter six of the drama the landscape was altered when the producer Sydney Aaron James, played by Cheyenne Jackson, of the documentary My Roanoke Nightmare went to network executives to have a second season of the show titled Return to Roanoke: Three Days in Hell.

The concept would have the real life people that lived in the Roanoke home go back for three days, during the blood moon. However, they would be joined by the actors that reenacted them for the documentary and it would be a Big Brother style series where they would be surrounded by cameras and the world would be watching.

The concept added on confusion, yet an interesting reboot to the season.

The real-life people involved agreed to go back for their on reasons, Shelby, to reunite Matt who left her when she cheated on him with the actor who portrayed him Dominic Banks (Cuba Gooding Jr.).

Lee to show that she did not kill her ex-husband and that she was innocent.

The actors would return for money purposes and the opportunity to increase their fame. Audrey Tindell, Sarah Paulson’s character who reenacted Shelby in the documentary ended up marrying Rory Monnaghan, Evan Peters’ character who reenacted Edward Mott.

It’s a lot to take in when the audience has to learn a new cast of characters mid-season, but it was a chance that may have increased the interest of fans.

Monet, played by Angela Bassett, was the reenactor of Lee, and it turns out she got too into the character that she became a drunk in real life.

The last missing piece to the puzzle was Kathy Bates’ character Agnes Mary Winstead, who was actually given a restraining order to stay away from the house due to her Schizo-affective disorder she got by playing the Butcher.

Of course that only led to bad things happening over the episode.

The show did a good job in introducing the real people in the series, it was raw, it was very Hollywood whenever something leading up to the documentary occurred.

Unfortunately for Evan Peters fans, he was killed off for the second time this season, for real this time. It seems he can’t get a break when it comes to living through an entire season.

As it turns out, what Shelby, Matt and Lee were saying was true and they were looking to prove that to the world.

An interesting giveaway occurred when mid-episode the show revealed that only one person survived the three nights, and that whatever footage that was shot, was never released.

I guess the world has to finish the season to see who makes it out alive.

On another note, it was teased that horror story alum Jessica Lange would return to play the real-life butcher, one could only hope the rumors are true.