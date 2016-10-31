Mo Fashion: Day of the Sluts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Does anybody remember when Halloween was for mischief and candy?

No? Yeah, me either.

Disclaimer:

I am not slut shaming rather just commenting about slutty outfits. Just because a woman may dress “slutty” does not mean she is a slut.

I do not condone slut shaming.

Rather this is a holiday in which women release all inhibitions and become someone else.

Which is what Halloween, for some, is all about.

And if you are a slut all power to you. Who cares?

All I can say to those women is, “God bless the sluts.”

If Nov. 1 is Day of the Dead, then Halloween is definitely “Day of the Sluts.”

Thanks to Mean Girls, an unspoken rule about the holiday became very well-known.

That’s right everybody, it’s the “Slut Rule.”

As the movie showed the rule enforced a risque look that usually consisted of, as Cady Heron said, “lingerie and some form of animals ears.”

But, hey, I’m not here to judge. While I miss the days of pumpkin smashing, vandalism and eating candy ’til you throw up were all the rage, I can still dig the “slut-gression” this holiday has taken on.

So, if you too are hopping onto the hoe-wagon, whether you should or not, keep reading and together we take on my top-10 most trending Halloween slut-wear.

No. 10: Decision 2016

Frankly, this will be a popular costume amongst everybody, not just the sluts. So, if you’re looking to “sex it up” a little bit here’s a tip: just throw on your Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton mask with some sexy lingerie or skimpy office outfit and you got it folks, sexy decision 2016. For bonus points color coordinate your office with each candidate’s respective parties. Red for the Republicans and blue for the Democrats.

For those daring “50 shades of weird” couples out there: Make it weird by coupling the two together for some real weirdness.

No. 9: Sexy Harambe

Need I say more? Everyone knows about the poor gorilla wrongfully murdered by the Cincinnati Zoo. He made his way into our hearts earlier this year and was so swiftly taken away from us before we really got to know him.

A moment of silence, please.

Alright, enough with that. What better way to pay homage to the most beloved primate in America than to wear him.

So, throw on your gorilla mask with your skimpiest short shorts and most boob revealing white tank there you have the sexiest Harambe that ever lived.

Keep it casual, and less hooker-ish, by pairing it with some knee-high tube socks and your favorite sneakers.

No. 8: Ghostbusters

The cult classic that gave a little high-five to feminism by remaking the male characters into females.

Ironically, we will go against the rules of feminism and bring sexy back to the characters. Not that there was any sexiness to begin with.

This one is simple. Google sexy Ghostbusters costumes and sift through the array of search options.

Your next option is to go buy an actual costume.

No. 7: Star Wars

The classic George Lucas film that rocked our worlds for the seventh time is about to rock our Halloween night.

There is a multitude of options when it comes to this choice. You can go with any character from R2-D2 (yes! This is a possibility.) to classic slave-girl Leia.

No movie era is off limits with this one.

It’s going to be all about the google search with this, as DIY Star Wars is a little out of my reach, knowledge, and time-span if I am being completely honest with you.

However, if you are creatively inclined, go for it! More power to you.

If you do so choose this option you definitely should go with Padme Amidala desert war outfit from Episode Two: Attack of the Clones, or slave girl Leia from Return of the Jedi.

No 6: Snapchat filters

Need I say anything with this one.

Cute and sexy all together in one.

I’m partial to the fairy princess filter or the puppy filter.

I probably won’t be the only one as the all the basics in the world will assemble in on these choices, as well.

No. 5: Pokemon

Pokemon Go literally ruined our summer with everyone looking down at their phones rather than paying attention to the important things, which was literally anything else.

Well, it’s here to ruin our Halloween too.

So many girls out there are going to try and dress up like a sexy Squirtle or Pikachu shattering every wholesome illusion that kids today have about the anime series.

On the other-side, I can’t even imagine the amount men that will be dressed up as trainers on the “hunt” to “catch ‘em all.”

I’m partial to believe that most guy will be partial to finding Squirtles for some very obvious but sometimes vague reason.

So ladies take note on that.

No 4: Kylie Jenner (or any basic Kardashian/ Jenner celebrity type)

This is pretty basic.

As basic as they come for the look you basic women are trying to emulate.

You don’t even have to try and be slutty with this because it’s already a guarantee with Miss Jenner and friends.

In short pick your favorite Kylie Jenner (or any celebrity) outfit.

Voila! You have officially transformed into basic woman celeb version.

Exaggeration is greatly appreciated and accepted when attempting this choice.

No 3: Beyonce from Lemonade

All I can say is, “ You better slay girl.”

Grab your baseball bat, yellow dress and work girl (or guy, I don’t judge.)

While this outfit doesn’t exude slut, it does exude power and sexiness.

The exception to the “slut rule” you may say.

So for all those scorn women out there pull out your inner Beyonce and stick it to all who have hurt you.

No. 2 and No. 1 Sexy creepy clowns and Harley Quinn

Two and one both go together because both are clowns. One just happens to be an actual character.

Thanks to some creepy people in the Southern Carolina woods every twisted female soul is going dress in a creepy clown mask and lingerie.

The goal in doing so is beyond me, but I’m not here to judge your choices. No, I’m just here to rank them.

And this one is definitely up there.

But if you’re gonna pick a clown to dress up, go with the lovely and tormented Miss Harley Quinn.

Thanks to Suicide Squad, young women everywhere want to be “Daddy’s Little Monster.”

Well, girls your wish is my command. I condone your choice in being half of the most twisted couple in comic book history.

She’s hot, she’s fierce and yes ladies and gentlemen she’s crazy.

I love her for it, and I know you do too.

So pass on the fishnets and your blue/red bomber jackets. Throw your best pigtails on and put your make-up artist cap on because you are about to look smokin’ with this costume choice.

Side Note: It’s the top choice for a reason. So, don’t blame me if you look like every other person at the party. Sorry not sorry.