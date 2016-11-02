Hues of Pink take over Fall

Sports Editor, Monique Nethington, demonstrates the pink eyeshadow trend. Make-up artists are now using a pink shadow not only for the top of the eye but for the bottom liner. Photo credit: Briana Velarde

When we think fall we think of dark, earthy tones.

You see different shades of burgundy, green, brown and gold. All this usually transfers over into the beauty department.

The eyes get a little smokier and lips get a little bit darker. This look always exudes a sexiness and bit of mystery to any women’s look that will forever be loved.

However, this year it is a bit different.

With pastel colors like soft pink, and different shades of mustard yellow flooding the Fall/Winter 2016 runways, it seems as though summer does not really want to leave us.

Naturally beauty bloggers everywhere are pulling inspiration from high end designers and weaving it through their weekly makeup routines.

So, don’t be afraid to stray away from the usual dark fall make up. Switch up by adding hues of peach and pinks to your color palette.

The look can be achieved in so many versatile ways that will keep you looking just as sexy and mysterious as the dark colors of fall usually do.

Just a few tips:

· To achieve a more natural looking look by using soft pinks and hues of peach

·To achieve a nighttime look go a little darker and brighter. Utilize your hot pinks and your pinks with purple under-tone to make your night look pop and look more dramatic

· Avoid the over use of the lower waterline. This look makes you look like you have actual pink eye

· False Lashes are always a plus

· BH Cosmetics Blushed Neutrals eye shadow palette

· Urban Decay Naked Palette 3

· Sephora liquid eyeliner

· Sephora Full Action Mascara

· Marc Jacobs crayon eyeliner