Roanoke kills again…literally

American Horror Story didn’t waste any time with killing off people in chapter seven of the season.

In case you missed it, the producer of Return to Roanoke, Sidney, his cameraman and assistant were killed in a matter of minutes by Agnes, the fake butcher.

A very gruesome and visual scene that added an immediate impact to the show.

Agnes had a stellar two to three minute scene where she spoke directly into a camera that she got from the production of the show being filmed.

Kathy Bates is usually great in any role she plays, however she is excelling in this role and social media has been buzzing on her performance.

Following an attack by Agnes to Shelby, everyone goes into panic and decide to look for Sidney, who they don’t know is dead, to try and end the shenanigans that have been going on.

That left Lee, Monae and Audrey to go out and look for the dead producer.

If the show’s history had any indication, it was a bad idea, and it certainly was.

After getting lost and seeing the real lost colony of Roanoke appear, they ended up gong in the woods and ended up get caught by the Polk family.

The Polk family angle has played a crucial role in adding antagonists that viewers want to hate.

By the second half of the episode there is cannibalism, more suspense and even a butcher knife straight to the head.

Not to mention, Shelby and Matt had a bit of a scuffle, and I will say, Matt is going to end up with a headache, viewers will have to see for themselves.

At this point, no one should be surprised by what happens.

Seeing the real butcher make an appearance was great, and it leaves those survivors with more to worry about.

It was a lot to take in, in the span of 60 minutes, there were at least five deaths and the audience is only guaranteed one survivor.

One could only hope that their favorite character is the one to make it out alive.