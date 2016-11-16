Returning stars add

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The last two episodes of American Horror Story have been downright disgusting and gruesome, in other words it has been a darn good way to wrap up the Roanoke theme.

Chapter eight and nine of the twisted horror series brought back familiar faces and it only added on to the already intense plot of the show.

Cannibalism was once again explored in episode seven with Finn Wittrock returning to the show portraying one of the Polk sons, which brought his character and Lee in some intense scenes.

This was the first time that Wittrock played an unattractive character and it brought out his true acting chops that we haven’t gotten too much of the last two seasons.

Speaking of returns, Taissa Farmiga made an anticipated return to the show portraying a teen who was fascinated with the events of Roanoke and My Roanoke Nightmare.

Farmiga hasn’t been on the show since Coven in 2013 and with the rumors that season one “Murder House” and “Coven” will have a crossover season, the only two seasons she was a main cast member in, the audience can expect more of her in the future.

Unfortunately for both actors, they suffered the fate of not lasting an entire episode with Farmiga’s character being burned to death in a very uncomfortable scene.

The acting was so well done between Farmiga’s character and her friend on the show that the audience, me included, had an unsettling feeling with the death scene.

What made things worse was the fact that all of the footage was shot with GoPros and cell phones, so it felt extremely real.

In addition to that, after two episodes of madness, the viewers saw the lone survivor of the Return to Roanoke: Three Days in Hell experiment.

I won’t give anything away there, but it was unexpected and it was truly exquisite to see the results.

One thing to look forward to in the season finale of the show was that Sarah Paulson is returning to portray her “Asylum” character Lana Winters.

Last we saw Winters, she had her own talk show after surviving the asylum, and she is expected to interview the survivor of Roanoke.

This is something that will continue to connect the seasons and increase the stories heading into future seasons.