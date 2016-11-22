ICYMI: Here are photos from the Second Sight Art Gallery

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Christina McPhee debuted her solo show for Cerritos College on Thursday, Sept. 8. She presented two different works of art from the "Double Blind Studio series" and "Second Sight." (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "Double Blind Study 21," completed in 2012. This artwork is LE gelatin silver print on archival fiber paper. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "Double Blind Study 23," completed in 2012. The artwork is LE gelatin silver print on archival fiber paper. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "Double Blind Study 25," completed in 2012. This artwork is LE gelatin silver print on archival fiber paper. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "Double Blind Study 32," completed in 2012. The artwork is LE gelatin silver print on archival fiber paper. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "Double Blind Study 36," completed in 2012. The artwork is LE gelatin silver print on archival fiber paper. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is a video piece done by Christina McPhee entitled "Microswarm Patchwork," completed in 2016. The video is in high-definition with sound lasting approximately eight minutes in length. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "Arm of the Starfish (Temeridad)," completed in 2016. The artwork is ink, graphite and crayon on takefu washi paper. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "Data Points Spring," completed in 2016. The artwork is graphite, ink, china marker and colored pencil on takefu washi paper. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "A Change of State Is Going On - Ocean Acid Taxa Remix," completed in 2016. The artwork is oil, ink enamel and graphite on canvas. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "Clear Cut at the Bottom of the Lake (Company Wonderland)," completed in 2016. The artwork is oil, shellac-infused ink, pigment powder and rabbit skin glue on canvas. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "Crush Pomegranates Inseminate Agents," completed in 2014. This artwork is oil, ink, graphite, pomegranate stain and rabbit skin glue on muslin. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "Autotune Troika Coral Reef Bones - Dance of Death," completed in 2016. The artwork is graphite, charcoal and ink over oil and rabbit skin glue on canvas. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "(Glimpse Into) Glyphosate Garden Wars," completed in 2016. This artwork is oil, ink and graphite on canvas. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "A Single Dose of Synthetic Estrogen Can Prolong This Golden Hour," completed in 2016. This artwork is oil, ink, graphite and rabbit skin glue on canvas. (TM Terrel Emerson)
This is Christina McPhee's piece "Prism Prison (So Natural I Forget to Look)," completed in 2016. This artwork is oil, shellac-infused ink, graphite, gold leaf and rabbit skin glue on canvas. (TM Terrel Emerson)
