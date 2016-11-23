Metallica: Hardwired for success

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For a band to last for more than 30 years is impressive, but for a band to still put out a successful number one album in the charts after all that time, well that’s legendary.

Metallica, one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time, have accomplished just that with the release of their latest album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

The two-disc 12-track record released this past week showed that the Master of Puppets still can go.

A deluxe version, which featured an additional disc and four new songs and 10 live performances of classic tracks was also released and hit number one on the iTunes charts almost immediately.

In addition to the success of promoting the album, with music videos for all songs, the band brings it’s most versatile project to date, one that will bring 80s and 90s and 00s Metallica fans together.

Disc One

The first album featured the six tracks Hardwired, Atlas, Rise!, Now That We’re Dead, Moth Into Flame, Dream No More and Halo on Fire.

The opening track delivers a short but strong start to the album, with the lyrics “We’re so fucked, shit out of luck, hardwired to self-destruct.” It was the first single and reminded the world of who Metallica is.

Atlas, Rise! is a song that’s reminiscent of 2008’s Death Magnetic, though that’s not a bad thing.

A personal favorite, Now That We’re Dead, slows down the momentum but brings the awesome versatility of the band out.

From the opening riffs and the thumps of the drums to the methodical lyrics “Now that we’re dead my dear, we can be together, now that we’re dead my dear, we can live forever”, and of course Kirk Hammet’s guitar solo, this song brings the best of Metallica.

Moth Into Flame brings back the intensity and is lyrically one of the stronger songs of the record.

Dream No More brings Load/ReLoad era Metallica feels with the lyrics and James Hetfield’s empowering vocals. Hammet’s solo only adds on to that.

Halo on Fire, a softer, yet still heavy song is just that, a halo that gets set on fire, and by the ending, the catchy rhythmic sound is a good way to end the first disc of the album.

“Hello darkness, say goodbye.”

Disc Two

Although not a favorite, it’s a strong opener and a good song to casually groove to, Confusion does what it needs to do to introduce the second disc.

ManUnkind brings Fade to Black vibes at the start but quickly becomes its own beast once discussing society’s failure to learn from our mistakes.

Here Comes Revenge is a thriller, a song about getting payback is a perfect track for a suspenseful film, the music video fits the theme perfectly as well.

One of the heavier tracks, Am I Savage? brings a gritty feel to the album. With strong imagery and dark metaphors, this personifies the self-destruct part of the album.

Murder One, is a tribute to the late Motörhead singer Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, from the lyrics to the music video, it’s an incredible tribute that doesn’t stray from the rest of the record.

The final track of the standard edition, Spit Out the Bone, is without a doubt a cutting edge song, and a powerful way to end Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. The post-apocalyptic feel wraps everything together so well.

Deluxe Disc

Lords of Summer was originally released as a rough cut in 2014, now defined and crisp, it’s a nice additional track for fans.

Ronnie Rising Medley follows, this Ronnie James Dio tribute was used in a tribute album for the late singer, now remastered in a Metallica album, fans can hear another great cover the band is known for.

In an album where fast-paced tracks thrive, it is nice to hear another cover that slows things down. When a Blind Man Cries does just that. Although it’s not an original, it certainly can be, that’s how good it is.

Remember Tomorrow, an Iron Maiden cover, once again shows that the band excels at covers, that’s all that needs to be said.

The rest of the songs are live performances of classic Metallica songs, along with the new Hardwired.

Overall, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct is an album worth listening to. One that will give fans of different eras pure adrenaline and hope for music in 2016.

Keep calm and Ride the Lightning!



