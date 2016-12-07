Rory on the Gilmore Girls revival makes me feel like a failure

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life literally tore my heart to pieces and brought an overflow of tears I am not used to.

The presence of many characters such as Kirk, Taylor Doosey, Babette, Michel and Sookie warmed the remaining pieces of the heart I did have.

Winter’s beginning was nostalgic and beautiful, because if you are a die-hard fan as I am, you would immediately be able to recognize each scene from the snippets of the voice-over.

The opening scene was a perfect re introduction to the show fans have not seen since 2007 (if not for the eternal binge-watching sessions that occur almost daily on Netflix) and really brought excitement for the entire 90-minute episode.

Winter was especially a harder episode to watch because, as the girls mourn for Edward Hermann (Richard Gilmore) both on the show and in real life, we see sides to Emily (his wife) we had never experienced before.

She was often the WASP up-tight, old-fashioned and conservative wife that belonged to the wealthy and elite class.

Lorelai (his only daughter) is learning how to cope with the death of her father not similar to the way Emily does, which causes more problems between them, on top of the baggage they already carry.

Spring is tied into Winter because the issues the women face are thoroughly expanded. As we delve into the issues Rory faces as a journalist and the fact that she has a fling with Logan Huntzberger every time she visits London, KNOWING he is going to get married, we see this shiny golden apple personality that Rory once depicted vanish.

It is saddening to know that this glorified character is humanized and is no longer seen as this attainable personality most girls and women who watch the show (including me) hope to achieve.

Summer excited my passion for working on a newspaper because, through happenstance she becomes the editor in chief for the Stars Hollow Gazette (although the work environment is literally two senior citizens on the brink of death, and the computers are embarrassingly bigger than a human body) and we get to see the beautiful Jess enter the scene, and drinks aged rum with Rory.

He encourages Rory to write about her relationship with her mother, and gives Rory a sense of direction she didn’t have before. Even if Jess was rude and obnoxious when he was a teenager, he will always hold a special place in my heart for the many ways he loved Rory.

Fall is the hardest to watch because you know that after this episode, there aren’t any more, so you must watch critically and savor every word.

As Emily, Lorelai and Rory are facing difficult situations in their lives, it is nice to see that they were able to step into the unknown to alleviate their sorrows and figure out a problem.

I especially loved the montage of the Life & Death Brigade clan giving Rory the best night out that she desperately needed.

I cried when Lorelai and Luke finally decided to get married because in the very first episode of the show Gilmore Girls, you see the love and hate relationship that’s flourished throughout the entire series.

Rory’s last four words were so surprising, I almost flung my kindle across the room because of the shock I felt. News of a possible extension to the four-episode series is mandatory.

No exceptions.