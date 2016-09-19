American Horror Story premiere leaves more questions than answers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The American Horror Story series has been home to some intense storylines, gruesome violence and at times excessive sexual behavior. All the while that’s what makes the show stand out, all of that was thrown out the window in the season six premiere.

Since the beginning of the new season announcement, the horror themed drama left everything to the imagination of the audience.

It wasn’t a huge premiere, but the one hope is that the series can intensify the story telling, as it felt a bit dry, but overall it left people wondering what the future holds for this season and that creates a good show.

For months the AHS social media accounts would post cryptic videos and photos of what the show may be about, but there was no clear answer, just confusion.

No new or returning cast members had been announced, like years before, and most importantly no theme was revealed.

The only thing that was certain was the number six and a question mark.

After a while, photos had been released and the word colony made its way into the discussion.

As the season drew closer, people speculated the theme would be set on a farm and possibly based on true events, and that proved to be right by the time the show ended its first episode of the season.

Prior to that however, the show began quite differently.

AHS season openers normally begin with something going terribly wrong to a person or a group of people, and then followed by the classic theme song that has adjustments made to fit that particular theme. Then it would show off the main cast for the season.

That wasn’t the case this time, as the show began with Shelby (Lily Rabe), and Matt (Andre Holland), talking into a camera, sharing their experience of marriage and about a home they live in located in Roanoke, North Carolina.

While that happened, a reenactment took place and playing their younger selves were Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr.

The show was titled “My Roanoke Nightmare” making this season of AHS a documentary series, a first time ever for the franchise.

Rabe made a surprising main cast return, and had appeared in season two (Asylum), three (Coven), and reprised her “Asylum role” for one episode in season four “Freakshow”, while Holland made his first appearance on the show.

Both performers played simple, yet effective roles, as they really dramatized the docu-series they were filming for.

Paulson has been in every season, (Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freakshow and Hotel), and is set to continue playing a main role , since season two, while Gooding Jr. is making his debut on the show.

Both showed why they are the leads and had great chemistry from beginning to end.

The episode itself mainly focused on them two being harassed and Rabe’s/Paulson’s character being emotionally destroyed after seeing teeth falling from the sky and twin ghosts walking through the halls, among other things.

The returning Angela Bassett (Coven, Freakshow, Hotel), joined in the middle of the show playing a former cop and the sister of Matt.

Overall there was no clear enemy, and the show felt like it was perhaps paying homage to previous seasons and horror films.

It had a few jump scares, and horror filled cliches that you’d expect in classic films (running/hiding in basements, trying to drive away, even the cops not doing anything about the situations).

It played homage to previous seasons by including ghosts (Murder House/Hotel), had Blair Witch inspired twig dolls, which also went along with season 3 (Coven) and left many questions to be answered in future episodes.

Dennis O’Hare (Murder House, Coven, Freakshow, Hotel) and Kathy Bates (Coven, Freakshow, Hotel) made small appearances and currently unknown characters.

By the end of the show, it was revealed that the Roanoke lost colony which took place hundreds of years ago would be the central theme of the show.

It would be the first time ever in the series that the show would use a real life mystery to be the main theme, which may be the creepiest part of the premiere.

Overall it was a good start, a fresh start, but it was missing half the cast (Evan Peters, Wes Bentley and Cheyenne Jackson), so it’ll be interesting to see how they move forward with the show.

Not to mention the rumored guest returns of Lady Gaga, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga and Jessica Lange, although they are just rumored.

It appears AHS is continuing the documentary format, which is a bit odd considering all the seasons are supposed to be connected in some capacity, that should just increase speculation on which characters can cross over from different seasons.