Ty Dolla $ign’s new album brings ‘Dolla Day’ concert

Ty Dolla $ign performs during first Inaugural "Dolla Day." The concert was at the Holywood Palladium on Sept. 25 in Los Angeles, California. Photo credit: Briana Velarde

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The singer, rapper, songwriter and producer Ty Dolla $ign is keeping busy.

Less than a year after the release of his major label debut album, Free TC, he is back with his latest album, Campaign.

On Sunday, Sept. 25 Ty Dolla $ign held a concert at the Hollywood Palladium called “Dolla Day.” He headlined the concert with surprise guest.

Tickets for the concert ran at $5, nothing more, nothing less with the sold-out show livestreamed on Tidal. The concert was also a platform for Hip Hop Caucus’ Respect My Vote Campaign, that aims to get fans of the hip-hop culture more politically involved.

Once people got into the event, they were greeted by Tidal with free goodies. A towel, bandana and badge were among the free items.

The color scheme at the Palladium coincided with the album cover. Red and white balloons were used as decoration and at the end of the show, were let go over the crowd.

Ty Dolla $ign started his performance with the songs off his Campaign album. He also performed tracks from the Free TC and his Beach House EP.

Days before the concert he announced via social media that anyone who attended the concert would be in for a treat.

Artists like DJ Mustard, A$AP Rocky, Belly, G-Eazy, Kendrick Lamar and Wiz Khalifa were the surprise performances.

The crowd went wild once Khalifa hit the stage. Both being from Taylor Gang Records.

Phones automatically were held high for that perfect Snapchat video and photo.

Speaking of Snapchat, anyone with the app was able to use a special filter.

The filter included a cut out of Ty Dolla $ign from the Campaign album artwork. The frame of the filter was outlined red along with “Dolla Day” in red letters.

In the concert Ty Dolla $ign proved he’s more of a singer not a rapper. If you listen to his songs, every word is a melody.

For a $5 concert, Ty Dolla $ign put out an amazing show for the city of Los Angeles.