The Envelope, a podcast: Love & Sex The art of the break-up (Coping)

Monique Nethington: We’re here on The Envelope with (multimedia editor and columnist) Benji Garcia and also here with Jenny Gonzalez (opinion editor) and my name is Monique Nethington (sports editor); and I’m also the girl that you see in all the pictures for The Envelope, wearing the same green jacket all the time-

Jenny Gonzalez: So if you do not know-



Benjamin Garcia: Sunglasses-

Monique: Sunglasses and cigarette; everything that is pretentious and-

Jenny: Beautiful.

Monique: brooding and tortured-soulful that you can have.

Jenny: Which is essentially the college experience.

Monique: Yes.

Chantal Romero: So just go around; for each one of us, like, what are two things that you can advise people about – or recommend to do after a break-up; or I don’t know, maybe if you do want to break-up, how do you approach that?

Jenny: I think that we need to wallow. If you haven’t seen Gilmore Girls, – because that’s like my motto, “Gilmore Girls is my life – in there Rorrie and Dean break-up. Her mom tells her she needs to wallow, and just sit in pajama pants and just feel, like, pitty, and just eat, like, a big tub of ice cream and pizza and stuff; and feel that, like, kinda revel in in for, like, a day; and that’s how you kinda pick yourself up; and I think after a break-up we all needa have that moment where we all just let ourselves go – even if it’s for five minutes, ten minutes, an hour, a day, two days, a week. It doesn’t matter, it’s different for different people; but I thin we need to wallow at one point. We need to just kind of let ourselves go. Just be. Don’t worry about what other people are thinking, or what they think about you because of how you experience the break-up. Like, people are judgemental of you regardless (of) whatever you do. They’re going to judge you because you’re crying over a guy, regardless. If you need to let yourself go for a minute, do it.

Benjamin: I just stopped talking to everyone for a day.

Jenny: That’s wallowing.

Benjamin: No, but, like, I wasn’t crying. I was just-

Jenny: It can take different forms.

Benjamin: I was a vegetable and also a fruit.

All: *laughs*

Benjamin: And then I meditated and then I was like “I’m free !” You know?

Chantal: Yeah, i think I agree with Jenny about just letting yourself feel that pain; and have your ugly cry-Kim Kardashian moment. It’s totally worth it to let the mascara run down; and then, I think one of the important things that I would tell people is: “Let yourself be single for a bit – needa find yourself, maybe, after a bad break-up; ’cause I think sometimes in relationships, we sometimes let ourselves go because we are so invested in that other person. So, you know, if you do have to go through that break-up – find yourself again, start working out, draw, drink coffee, try something new. I think that would be my advice. I lost sixty-five pounds like that.

Jenny: Congrats

Monique: You have to win the break-up.