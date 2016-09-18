Mega Fair gives students access to representatives from 73 universities

Admissions counselor Maria Rodriguez giving advice to theatre major Amy Palma. Palma was interested in USC and picked up the handouts available to take home. Photo credit: Perla Lara

The Transfer Center hosted the University Mega Fair, which invited 76 schools to set up booths and give information out to transferring students.

The fair was held on Thursday, Sept. 15 and about 73 universities made it with many students going around.

Evelyn Mattison, administrative clerk, said,”Some of the schools got here early so students were actually coming in at nine. It was supposed to start at 10, but because the universities were here early, they were stopping by.”

Schools like Cal State Long Beach, Dominguez Hills, UCLA and Cal State Irvine were some of the more well known universities being represented.

USC was represented by admissions counselor Maria Rodriguez and explained what the college is looking in students.

She said,”At the very minimum, we want students to complete a writing requirement, which is English 101, English 103 or Philosophy 103 and the Math requirement is Algebra 2 in high school or Intermediate Algebra here (Cerritos College).

“That makes a student eligible to apply, beyond that, for a student to be more competitive, they want to make sure that they are completing some of our education curriculum, and that they are taking classes to prepare for their major, […], minimum of 12 units, ideally closer to 15.”

She went on to say that the average GPA is a 3.7 and that there was no minimum requirement on that.

Other schools went on to say why students should transfer to their bschool.

Krandalyn Goodman, transfer admissions counselor, represented UC Santa Barbra and said, “Location wise, it’s gorgeous, […], it’s a community based university where we take pride in community and it’s a very collaborative environment.

“You’re not really competing against your peers, you’re actually collaborating with them.”

Goodman recommended that students should pick schools that work with the student’s major and will feel like home to them.

Adriana Laureano, communications major, was visiting the UCSB booth and revealed she had visited at least 10 booths near the end of the fair.

“I’m looking forward to going to a school up north, I’m just exploring my options, […], I have a whole lot of pamphlets in my folder,” she said.

UC Davis was represented by Nancy Alderete, assistant director of undergraduate admissions, and explained why the college is interested in Cerritos students.

“So Cerritos College has some wonderful students and have transitioned to UC Davis, and have done really well.

“A lot of students are interested in animal science and go on to become veterinarians, and they know Davis has an awesome program,” she said.

In regard to why students should go to UC Davis, Alderete explained that it’s an amazing place in a college town and 70 percent of students do some type of research, so they are exposed to what they want to study before they leave.

With the success of the fair, the Transfer Center is looking to continue inviting universities for the 4th Annual Transfer Conference on Friday, Oct. 7.

“I think it was absolutely amazing. It was a huge success, everyone showed up, students came out and one of the universities talked to over 20 students,” Mattison stated.