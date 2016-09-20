Editors’ tips on how to deal with stress

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Try to rely on your hobbies to take a break.”

-Karla Enriquez, Managing Editor

“Take a jog or write to cope with stress.”

-Briana Hicks, News Editor

“Meditate to find inner joy.”

-Monique Nethington, Sports Editor

“Zone everyone out by listening to music.”

-Briana Velarde, Arts & Entertainment Editor

“Do an interpretative dance. Exercise is good for the mind and body.”

– Benjamin Garcia, Co-Multimedia Editor

“Talk to anyone who will listen and vent out your thoughts, chances are they have stress too.

-Perla Lara, College Life Editor