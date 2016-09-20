Editors’ tips on how to deal with stress
September 20, 2016
Filed under College Life
“Try to rely on your hobbies to take a break.”
-Karla Enriquez, Managing Editor
“Take a jog or write to cope with stress.”
-Briana Hicks, News Editor
“Meditate to find inner joy.”
-Monique Nethington, Sports Editor
“Zone everyone out by listening to music.”
-Briana Velarde, Arts & Entertainment Editor
“Do an interpretative dance. Exercise is good for the mind and body.”
– Benjamin Garcia, Co-Multimedia Editor
“Talk to anyone who will listen and vent out your thoughts, chances are they have stress too.
-Perla Lara, College Life Editor
