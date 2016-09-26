Break the Cycle event has a room full of students and faculty for first session

From left to right Chief of Campus Police Tom Gallivan, Director of Diversity, Compliance, and Title IX Coordinator Dr. Valyncia Raphael, member of District Attorney Office Brian Soo-Hoo, and Kristen Gardenhire, who works at the Long Beach Trauma Recovery Center, Gallivani discussed sexual abuse and how they handle it. Gallivani also discussed the resources the campus police provide. Photo credit: Max Perez

Strong and sensitive material such as sexual abuse and sexual harassment were the topics of the Break The Cycle forum held on campus on Wednesday Sept. 21 in room FA 43.

Students and faculty alike asked questions and participated in the discussion as to better inform themselves on sexual abuse, and what resources and options are available.

Humanities instructor Julie Trager, who is passionate about these subjects, helped put together the forum to bring these issues to life.

“I thought there was a need on campus to have a forum where faculty, staff and students could discuss issues of sexual harassment, sexual abuse and bullying.” she said.

The forum was led by a moderator as well as four panelists that each discussed different aspects of sexual assault and the survivor’s options.

The panelists were: Chief of Campus Police Tom Gallivan, Director of Diversity, Compliance, and Title IX Coordinator Dr. Valyncia Raphael, member of District Attorney Office Brian Soo-Hoo, and Kristen Gardenhire, who works at the Long Beach Trauma Recovery Center.

Each panelist gave different pieces of information and advice as to inform the audience members.

The one piece of advice that seemed to come from every member was to “report it [abuse].”

No matter how long sexual abuse or harassment has been happening, or how long ago it happened it was encouraged to report it.

Starting with Gallivan and ending with Gardenhire, they outlined the process of how sexual assault abuse and harassment is reported and ultimately how it is handled.

Gallivan expressed what the campus police role is in the process of dealing with sexual assault and stressed that the department is there to help.

“Campus police is a resource,” he said. “Contact us.”

Rafael helps students who are dealing with these types of issues and gives as many resources as possible to them

“Educate, Investigate and Remediate,” is the job of Rafael to make sure students can have a healthy balance between home and school.

Soo-Hoo is a member of the sex crimes division of the District Attorneys office who was able to shed light upon what happens when someone files a report and what options are available for those who do.

He also spoke of how it is important to file as soon as possible to help build your case.

The final panel member was Gardenhire who works at a trauma recovery center in Long Beach. She discussed the different types of trauma and how her facility is fully equipped to offer counseling to anyone who has suffered any type of trauma.

Title XI was another topic brought up, it is an educational amendment that ensures that no student can be denied any educational benefit based on gender or sex, it also protects them from discrimination based on gender or sex.

A key part of any forum is the audience, as people are expected to participate in asking the panelists questions.

Throughout the event a handful of questions were asked.

The majority of questions, were anonymously written on index cards.

Although there was a number of those who participated, many people left throughout the forum only leaving about half the room by the end.

For this type of event some audience members felt that the lack of an audience hurt the effect of the forum

Nursing major Jorge Michael Loulakis felt that the size of the audience is an issue and needs grow as to accomplish the forum’s goal.

“There wasn’t that many people,” he said,” I’m wondering how they are going to get more people to show up.”

Political science major Kelly Myers shared this concern saying,”I thought it was very informative, i just wish there were more people.”

Break The Cycle is hosting a second event with new panel members on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. in room FA 43 addressing the same topic.