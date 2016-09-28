Snapchat: 21st century tool for communication and sharing content

This is the most used snapchat filter. The new update allows 2 people to have a filter at the same time Photo credit: Briana Velarde

Social media is taking the world by storm. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat are some of the most popular social media apps at this time.

Snapchat is currently the most popular because you can’t see the pictures after 24 hours.

Even Instagram followed Snapchat’s footsteps and let users have a story.

Now users can not only post a picture on Instagram, but they can create a story also. After 24 hours of posting or uploading, it disappears.

Maria Lopez, undecided major, said, “I actually have the beta app of Snapchat. I think [it allows] me to have all the updates for it first. I can help test new filters and I love to take selfies.”

Snapchat Beta lets users test drive the newest features and receive the latest code updates to help to improve Snapchat.

“I love Snapchat so much because after a day my pictures are deleted from my story. I try to use all filters to have better selfies and videos of my friends, family and me” Lopez said.

Lopez gave some tips on how to grab the attention of followers on Snapchat.

For example, the duration of your post is important. The application gives the option on how many seconds people are going to see your picture. If people see a picture for ten seconds, they are going to get bored and they are going to skip the picture or even the entire story.

Another tip is when you film a video, try not to put your face at the forefront the entire time, switch places or combine one picture and one video.

Lopez also has some tips to have a perfect selfie.

She said, “At first, people have to find their right and perfect angle and to be honest I had to take a lot of pictures to find my perfect angle. The light in the room or in the place that you are in is very important, too.”

She also mentioned, “You have to grab the phone a little bit above your head, and see that your face isn’t at the center of the camera. Your face has to be at least in 1/3 of the camera and a little bit at the sides of the screen.”

Another tip is to use the filters, emojis, stickers, and text.

“For videos I use the filters. My favorite filter is the dog face,” she said.

On the other hand, people don’t want to use Snapchat because they think it is addicting.

Guadalupe Sanchez, nursing major, expressed, “I don’t use Snapchat because I see many people use it a lot. My sister and best friend are always taking selfies and they actually take pictures of their food.”

Like Sanchez other people don’t want to get distracted from their lives just for Snapchat. “I feel my sister doesn’t enjoy a moment because she always wants to take a picture or a video of everything that is happening around her,” Sanchez said.