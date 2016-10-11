What is your favorite workshop and why?
October 11, 2016
The most memorable workshop I’ve ever been to was a domestic violence and abuse workshop last semester, which was absolutely impactful. The workshop educated those present on important information about abuse and how to look out for it. It definitely left a lasting impression.
-Karla Enriquez, Managing Editor
The Ed Plan Workshop because the Financial Aid office really helps students get on a plan so they aren’t wasting time and money.
-Jenny Gonzalez, Opinion Editor
A resume workshop, because it gave me some interesting facts and useful tools on how to create a resume.
-Ethan Ortiz, Editor-In-Chief
