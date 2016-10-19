Happily Ever After: a tradition of float building continues

The Cosmetology Club took the ASCC Award on Saturday, Oct. 15 with the Alice in Wonderland float. The award was for best design. Photo credit: Briana Velarde

Homecoming traditions continue with clubs building floats to unveil at the football team’s annual halftime show.

Clubs gathered on Monday, Oct. 10 to start preparing their floats for the contest.

This year’s homecoming float contest revolved around the theme Happily Ever After.

According to cosmetology major, Cassie Lopez, float builders were provided with a $250 budget given by ASCC.

“It was kind of a time crunch […] I think what could have worked better was that we could have received our budget and the regulations sooner,” she said.

The clubs were also given a week’s time frame to complete the building of the float.

The unveiling of the floats took place during the homecoming halftime show. Clubs gather in a line to walk the track inside of Falcon Stadium and showcase their float building.

The Cosmetology Club was awarded “Best Design.”

Lopez explained how building the float was a little bit of a task. As far as trying to figure out a theme and how to incorporate what the club wanted into it.

“We really wanted to make it something that was around our club[…] our major and everything. The theme of our float was Alice in Wonderland but we pretty much fused cosmetology into it so we changed it to Alice in Cosmoland,” she said.

The iFalcon Club used the Big Hero 6 theme. They were awarded “Most Unusual.”

Communications major Adriana Laureano said, “I’m guessing we won that award because we had Baymax walking around and Baymax looks like an unusual character.”

Laureano mentioned that the clubs were supposed to start the float building on a Monday but they didn’t start until Wednesday.

“I think preparation as to building the float went well. Monday we just got the money and we planned out what we were going to do. On Tuesday we bought the supplies and Wednesday is when we started the actual building,” she said.

Amongst the themes were:

The Incredibles- Triathlon Club

High School Musical– Dynamic Dance Club

Aladdin– Child Development Club

Lilo & Stitch – Safe Club

Monsters University- Phi Theta Kappa

WALL E- Commercial Music Club

Star Wars- Phi Beta Lambda

Frozen- Accounting Club

Maleficent- Math Club

Out of all the floats Dental Hygiene Club was awarded “Best Overall.”

The club chose the Peter Pan theme and incorporated the saying “Floss, Brush and Pixie Dust” to incorporate dental hygiene.

Although most clubs needed the full week time frame they were given, Dental Hygiene just needed three days.

Jewels Beverly, vice president of the Dental Hygiene Club, explained that members were done with the float Wednesday, Oct. 12 so then the club would be able to just focus on the performance and costumes.

“We worked really hard and the first night we got a lot done and I think we were the only ones out here because most clubs were still out buying supplies,” she said.

Once clubs have showcased a week’s hard work of float building, they must tear down the float. The floats were torn down immediately after the homecoming game halftime show ended.

Laureano didn’t seem to be bothered about tearing down all their hard work. She believed the event went really well.

“This is the first time I was involved with the float building because this is my first year here. It was really cool to see [clubs] go all out with everything,” she said.