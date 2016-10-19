Job prep canceled for lack of attendance

no students attended the workshop that was scheduled on Monday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m.-noon. Career Counselors Clara Ross-Jones and Randy Lee waited until 11:15 in hopes that at least one student would come in order for them to have a one-on-one presentation. Photo credit: Leslie Castaneda

Prepping for The Job Fair was scheduled for students to come in and learn more about what will be offered during a job fair that will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

However, no students attended the workshop that was scheduled on Monday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m.-noon.

Career Counselors Clara Ross-Jones and Randy Lee waited until 11:15 in hopes that at least one student would come in order for them to have a one-on-one presentation.

Lee said, “We believe there’s a few reasons as to why the students didn’t show being that it’s a gloomy day and this week includes midterms and even finals for some.”

The workshop would have been covering, choosing a major, resume basics, the career cafe website, interviewing techniques, and various internships.

Jones said, “If any student would like to come in for a one- on-one they are also welcomed to do so with myself or any of the other available counselors.”

A job fair that will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. will also cover more about these techniques.

An appointment can be scheduled at (562) 860-2451, ext. 2356 or by email at career-services-info.cerritos.edu.

Career Services is located at MP-201.