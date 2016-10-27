Editors’ tips: what’s the best way to spend time between classes?
October 27, 2016
Filed under College Life
“Listening to music is the best way to relax after a hard class.”
-Monyca Cedillo, Co-Multimedia Editor
“Use the restroom of your choice.”
-Benjamin Garcia, Co-Multimedia Editor
“Go grab a bite to eat and catch up on any work.”
-Briana Velarde, Arts and Entertainment Editor
“Go study in the library to help you pass your classes.”
-Briana Hicks, News Editor
“Do homework or catch up on your reading list.”
-Karla Enriquez, Managing Editor
“Come visit the newsroom (FA 42) and see what Talon Marks does every day.”
-Terrel Emerson, Online Editor
“Take a nap in your car, on the grass, or in the bathroom. Wherever you can.”
-Monique Nethington, Sports Editor
“Read a book, whether for school or for leisure. Listening to music and reading a good book is bliss.”
-Jenny Gonzalez, Opinion Editor
“Take the time to explore the resources on campus like workshops, tutoring centers, meditation options.”
-Chantal Romero, Platforms Editor
“Get some food and go over to the newsroom to get homework done.”
-Ethan Ortiz, Editor-In-Chief
“Talk to people who are also between classes, or meet up with friends. Talking is a great way to make time go faster.”
-Perla Lara, College Life Editor
