Unfathomable, perplexing beyond stupidity America’s President-elect is Donald Trump

We have never been more thoroughly disappointed in our country than in the moment the media announced Donald Trump as the new president-elect.

Even having to acknowledge that he ,is in fact, the new president-elect of the United States perplexes me.

For people to be able to see past his negative rants toward minorities and women and actually cast their vote for him is beyond stupidity.

How could a man with no prior experience in politics and bankrupt businesses be elected to lead this country?

This tells us and other minorities that the majority of white voters who chose him chose to spit in our faces.

Why would I want someone in power who expressed, “It’s time to start remembering the forgotten people?”

We can read between the lines and see that when it concerns the forgotten people he’s referring to the white Americans.

White Americans weren’t the majority anymore after the Civil Rights movement because minorities were no longer willing to take a back seat in America.

It terrifies us that we feel like at any moment life could revert itself back to the 1950s.

Everything looks normal and feels normal, but in reality I know that it’s not.

We can’t help thinking that everything will not be okay, and that this is only the beginning.

We can see this by the attacks on Muslim students at universities and the taunting of a wall to minorities by middle and high school children all on Day 1.

Trump wants to “Make America Great Again,” but in making it great again, what is he referring to and who does he have pictured in mind?

It’s easy to say that we feel minorities aren’t a part of that picture because as part of the minority we don’t catch that vibe from him, but in all honesty I don’t know what that means.

We are in an utter state of shock and fear. We fear not only for our lives, but for the lives of the loved ones around us.

Fear for our immigrant grandparents who take walks to the supermarket, our family members who are gay and live in a conservative state, our undocumented friends who fearlessly go about their daily lives.

Fear for ourselves, outspoken women of color who will fight against the ugly current that is Trump’s America.

We do not feel as though America will be the same place we grew up in after January 2017.