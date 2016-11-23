MUN seeks a solution to the Syrian refugee crisis through debate and negatiations

Model United Nations Simulation, students will simulate the Syrian regugee crisis in Europe seeking solutions to this crisis through dipolamtic negotiations and for the presentation six students from the political science club were present, starting from the left side, major political science Nathaly A. Guerreo, major international business Carlos Diaz, major accounting Heriberto Arizona, mnajor political science Victor Ortiz, major political science Grethel Juanta. Photo credit: Lizette Sainz

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Model United Nations held a simulation regarding the Syrian refugee crisis in Europe seeking solutions to this crisis through diplomatic negotiations.

The simulation took place on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in LA 204.

History major Daniel Shirreffs said,”I thought it was really interesting, first time I attended a workshop, I’m very interested in politics I’m not as well informed as I wish I was. It was a really nice way to learn about global warming.”

The delegates who represented Turkey, Switzerland and Russia gave a speech on the perspective of the country they represented regarding the Syrian refugee crisis.

The delegates stated what their countries are doing to address the problem, as a global issue, Model United Nations President Carlos Diaz Soto and Secretary General of Training and Chairwoman of the Committee presided over the presentation.

The following points were talked about:

What United Nations does

What the Syrian refugee crisis is

What solutions Europe is seeking

Presenting motions were:

International Business major Carlos Diaz Soto, Model United Nations president representing Germany.

Accounting major Heriberto Arizola, MUN club secretary general of economy representing Russian federation.

Political science major Victor Ortiz, MUM club member representing the Switzerland delegate.

Political science major Grethel Juanta, MUM club member representing the Turkey republic.

Those not present for motions were:

Brazil, Denmark, Egypt, France, Greece, Hungary, Jordan, United Kingdom, United States.

Soto said, “We are here not only to debate the topic [Syrian refugee crisis], but also to come up with solutions regarding this crisis in that region, we simulate exactly how a lot of nations work by making speeches by debating by having conferences and writing a resolution at the end of the day.”

He continued, “We have a Santa Barbara conference this weekend to do the same thing, we represent Cerritos College in different communities. There are hundreds of student who are going to be participating from other universities and we are there to compete, represent Cerritos college, and do our best job possible.”

Guerrero said, “We are trying to let other people to know about the Syrian refugee crisis, it’s been called the largest refugee crisis in history recently, and I think in 2014 it was said in United Nations [it] is affecting countries in the region.

according to Guerrero it affects countries neighboring Syria and the countries in the European Union who are accepting refugee and the countries who aren’t.

She continued, “It’s a huge problem what’s going on right now that more people need to know about and more people need to advocate about and we are doing. There is another simulation similar to this, but with a little more detail at the end of the semester on Dec. 6.”

Political science professor Sunday Obazuaye said, “Students who could not make it today they missed a lot, and what they missed is the information about the Syrian refugee crisis in how the countries of the world are making effort to resolve the problem in a diplomatic effort.

“Diplomacy requests a lot of negotiation, a lot of debates, thinking about solutions other than military, so that’s what diplomacy advise is about, the effort to solve problem without using military force.”

Obazuaye continued,”That’s what is going on in United Nations, today’s simulation it is difficult but is doable, and the first step is to help the millions of people who are being displaced from their homes, through humanitarian effort and assistance it’s going on by different countries United States included, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and many other Middle Eastern countries are providing assistance.”

He added, “The red cross, the human rights watch all those non-governmental organizations, are making effort behind the scenes that we don’t hear much about. Specially in the United States today because of the elections we don’t hear much about what is going on in the world.”