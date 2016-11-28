List of safety tips for the holiday season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Shopping, gifts, packages, thefts and safety are words that go together during the holiday season. An increase in shopping means an increase in the probability that thefts will occur.

The Cerritos College Police Department has created a list of crime prevention and safety tips for the holiday season that can be found on the police department website.

The tips are:

Lock packages in the trunk of your car or anywhere out of sight. Do not leave them in sight for everyone to see what you have purchased. Try to do this before going to where your car will be parked unattended.

If you must shop at night, park in a well-lighted area. Lock your car and make sure your windows are closed.

Avoid parking next to vehicles that block your view, such as vans, trucks with camper shells or cars with tinted windows.

Be aware of your surroundings and the people around you. Don’t allow your attention to become distracted from your purse or packages.

Have your keys in hand when approaching your vehicle. You will be ready to unlock the door and will not be delayed by fumbling and looking for your keys.

Carry a purse next to your body with the flap against you. Carry wallets in front or inside pockets.

Thieves have started following around delivery trucks attempting to pick up items left unattended after delivery. If you cannot be there to receive delivery of an expected package, ask a neighbor to pick it up for you and get it from them when you return home.

Don’t leave empty boxes from items received as gifts on the curb for trash pick-up. A box left on the side of the road, such as one from a new flat screen TV, serves as a beacon to thieves to let them know you have a nice new TV inside your home.

Shut the blinds to your home during the day and when you are away from home, especially those near any Christmas trees. Holiday decorations tell would-be thieves where gifts are potentially located inside your home.

Remember…if you see something say something!!

The Los Angeles Police Department also has tips for the holiday season that can be found on their website http://www.lapdonline.org/crime_prevention/content_basic_view/1376

The safety tips they have in their children section are tips that should be used at all times, not just for the holiday season.

The tips are:

If possible, leave small children at home with a trusted babysitter.

Teach your child to go to a store clerk and ask for help in case your child is separated from you.

Teach children to stay close to you at all times while shopping.

Never allow children to make unaccompanied trips to the restroom.

Children should never be allowed to go to the car alone and they should never be left alone in the car.

Teach children their full name, address and telephone number to give to police officers or mall security. Teach children to immediately inform you if a stranger is bothering them.

The LAPD website offers more tips which are divided into the following sections:

Driving

Automated Teller Machine

Shopping

Children

At home

Operation identification

Strangers at your door

Hosting a party

Attending a party

Some of the shopping tips are: