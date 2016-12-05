Students give their thoughts on holiday shopping and Safety

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the holidays approach, safety is one thing students should take into consideration.

Safety is a main factor for a lot of shoppers or even those who are traveling should always keep in mind.

Psychology major Crystal Navarro said, “I never like shopping alone so the good thing is that I don’t have to worry about walking around without someone who is with me.

“I always go shopping with my sisters and if we decide to separate, we make sure to tell each other where we are going.”

Nancy Martinez, science major said that ever since she was a kid, her parents were always extremely strict about what the rules were when they went out to holiday shop.

“My mom would never let us go into any store without her being around and she always made sure to give us a lecture before we left the house,” Martinez said.

“I think one of the main things that stuck to me from my mom’s lectures was to always be aware of where I parked and also of all of my surroundings,” she added.

Laurie Johnson, kinesiology major said she has a few tips that she can give to fellow classmates while shopping:

If you do not have to go shopping alone, then go with someone.

Do not walk and text.

Make sure to always have your phone in hand but do not get distracted.

Try to park as close as you can to your destination.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Do not leave your personal belongings unattended.

Johnson added, “I always keep these tips in mind because unfortunately holiday shopping is the worst and we just never know what can occur.”

Students throughout the campus have agreed to the tips given by their classmates and say that they will take into consideration using these tactics.

Music major Michelle Guardado said, “I really don’t like shopping during the holidays and if I have to stay away from it I will.

“The malls get so crowded but I do agree that being safe and always thinking about safety tips is definitely important.”

She added, “The semester is about to end and I’m sure that’s when a lot of [students] will have more time to shop so it is a great idea to remind us that being aware that safety is the key to a happy holiday.”

Anthropology major Clarissa Nuñez said, “My family and I travel for the holidays so I think when it comes to that, driving safe and taking others into consideration who are also on the road is something to keep in mind.”

Nuñez also mentioned that if anybody decides to drink during the holidays, to not get behind the wheel and make sure to call someone if you need a ride home.