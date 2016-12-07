Editors’s tips: what are your new year resolutions?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“I want to get another tattoo (or more if possible), read twice as many books than I did this year and get back into yoga.”

-Opinion Editor, Jenny Gonzalez

“I want to read my favorites books again because now I just read the books I need for school. I will begin to eat healthier.”

-Co-Multimedia Editor, Monyca Cedillo

“For the new year I want to focus on being healthier, by living a healthier lifestyle more exercise, more walking, less sugar, and less carbs.”

-College Life Editor, Perla Lara

“My New Year’s resolution is to focus more on me, and make sure that I put myself first, rather than others.”

-Editor-In-Chief, Ethan Ortiz

“My New Year’s resolution is to get out of my comfort zone. It’s time to make a commitment for my future and who I want to become.”

-Arts & Entertainment Editor, Briana Velarde

“I don’t necessarily believe in having a resolution at the beginning of the year, but I have a few goals I’ve been working toward including eating healthy, graduating from Cerritos College, and becoming a lot more independent.”

-Managing Editor, Karla Enriquez

“To stay hydrated and be myself.”

-Co-Multimedia Editor, Benjamin Garcia

“My new year’s resolution is to continue to stay true to myself and never let anyone take me out of my character.”

-Online Editor, Terrel Emerson