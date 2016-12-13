Only asking for respect: a lesbian couple’s plea

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Hate has to stop controlling the world. Racism and judgment do not have to be part of our daily life. People should learn to respect other people’s lives and think of how they would feel if someone attacked their lives the same way they are attacking [the LGBT community], Rosalie Morales is part of the Los Angeles LGBT community center and she is fighting for respect.

Morales was attacked verbally when she was holding her girlfriend’s hand in Los Angeles.

Morales recalls what happened and how she felt, “I was walking with my girlfriend and someone yelled some disrespectful words to us. I have to be honest, I was in shock because no one never insulted me just for being lesbian. I know a lot of people and they always respected my decision. I mean there a lot of people who really respect the LGBT community, but there are also people who do not.”

Laura Gordoñes is Morales’s girlfriend, she also recalls the incident, “That day we both were shocked. We talked about [what happened], and we decided to do not pay attention to those kinds of comments.

“We thought we were actually prepared because we heard something like this happened in other countries, but to be honest we were in shock, and we realized we were not prepared to be insulted,” Gordoñes said.

Morales and Gordoñes have been in a relationship for three years, they said they are very happy because it is like other normal relationships. They both respect each other, and have an open communication to solve any problem.

Gordoñes added, “The truth is that people are never really prepared for being insulted. We have to learn to respect other people’s lives. At least that is what my parents taught me.

“Parents should teach their children that they do not have to agree with everything but they always have to respect others.”

Morales added, “We actually always talk about the people who insult us, but you want to thank the people who maybe do not agree with us, but at least they respect us.”