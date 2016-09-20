New senate positions filled with 48 hours of voting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With ASCC looking to fill seats for senate for this academic year, the two-day voting process came and went.

The senate hopefuls quietly campaigned inside classrooms with 21 sophomores and nine freshmen submitting their names and statements for the ballots.

Sophomore Justin Illescas earned 88 votes, giving him the most votes out of all the students running for senate.

In his statement, he expressed that not only has he previously served on student government in high school, but also served on senate at Cerritos for the 2015-16 term.

He stated, “I believe I have the devotion that it takes to really care about the students’ wellness and resources at Cerritos College.”

Leila Aboukhalil, chemistry major, admitted that it was her first time voting.

“I think it would be good to participate and [help choose someone who will] advance the college […] I think the one I voted for will […] do very useful things,” she said.

Sophomore Ryan Kang had one vote less than Illescas, making his total in votes 87. Kang’s ballot statement differed from Illescas’. On his ballot, he advocated for student rights and talked about how he’s made a difference on campus by helping preserve the environment through the Go Green Club, and co-founding Student Union Club.

With 83 total votes, sophomore Victor Villalobos was the third student with the most votes. On his ballot statement, he used his previous experience serving on senate and serving as student trustee on the board.

He stated, “Bringing this experience into the senate will allow me once again to contribute to the campus and at the same time lend a helping hand to the new senators of Cerritos College.”

Sophomore Joseph Fierro brought in 81 votes. Fierro sat on senate for the 2015-16 term. He used his statement to inform voters of his previous club position and his previous time served on senate.

Voter Zeinab Aboukhalil, civil engineering major, said, “[I voted to] also be a part of enhancing the college and making it better. I’ve been here for like three years and I haven’t seen any change.

She also said, “[…] we need people to make a change for the college to make it better than all [the] other colleges.

“[I think it is] absolutely [important for others to vote] because when you vote, [and] if you participate […] you feel [like] you’re a part of the college. You’re part of making it better.