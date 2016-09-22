Photo Gallery: CCFF rally for long awaited contract

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
CCFF Chief Negotiating Officer Kimberly Rosenfeld rallied faculty members outside of the board room before the board meeting started. Faculty members were waiting to hear the board’s final decision on the tentative agreement. (TM Briana Hicks)
CCFF President Solomon Namala addresses the group of faculty members before attending the awaited board meeting. Faculty gather outside for a rally. (TM Briana Hicks)
Sociology professor Paula Acosta addressed the board members during public comment. She spoke about how important equity is. (TM Briana Hicks)
Kimberly Rosenfeld, CCFF Chief Negotiating Officer, addressed the board members as well during public comment. She displayed to the trustee members the old faculty contracts, and the prospective new faculty contracts.
Librarian Stephanie Rosenblatt angrily addressed faculty members after the board decided to go back into closed session regarding the tentative agreement. Faculty members were called to the board meeting to hear the board’s decision, but were kept waiting to hear the final decision. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Board President Dr. Shin Liu urged CCFF President Solomon Namala to get the rowdy faculty members to quiet down so that the board could resume their meeting. Faculty members were outraged over the refusal to work due to faculty’s chants outside the board room. (TM Terrel Emerson)
CCFF faculty members stood against the walls of the board rooms while they awaited for the board members to come out of closed session. The CCFF members wanted the board members to face empty seats in the room. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Board President Dr. Shin Liu announces the board members final decision regarding the tenative agreement between the district and the union. She informs the crowd that the agreement has passed by 7 votes. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Solomon Namala, CCFF President, congratulates the crowd on the approval of their new contracts. After a long year of waiting, staff and faculty members have finally received the contracts they’ve been fighting for. (TM Terrel Emerson)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.