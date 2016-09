Photo Gallery: CCFF rally for long awaited contract

CCFF Chief Negotiating Officer Kimberly Rosenfeld rallied faculty members outside of the board room before the board meeting started. Faculty members were waiting to hear the board’s final decision on the tentative agreement. (TM Briana Hicks

CCFF President Solomon Namala addresses the group of faculty members before attending the awaited board meeting. Faculty gather outside for a rally. (TM Briana Hicks

Sociology professor Paula Acosta addressed the board members during public comment. She spoke about how important equity is. (TM Briana Hicks