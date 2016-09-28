Students don’t take advantage of school resources.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cerritos College and AT&T held an employer panel to inform students on how they can apply to work at AT&T, and what the company has to offer them.

With an audience of four people the Employer Panel Question and Answer Session took place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at SS140.

Based on the number of audience members not a lot of students were interested in AT&T as a place to work.

Retail Sales Hiring Manager MJ Mouangsavanh was in charge of answering questions about how students can be hired by AT&T.

“We are looking for students who are bilingual at some language like Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese and people who are not bilingual, but actually if you are bilingual you take a test and if you pass, you start [earning] $14.84,” Mouangsavanh stated.

She also gave some tips as to what she as a hiring manager was looking for in a resume.

The first thing she said was that the resume should not be more than two pages and not to write your skills separate, instead, you can write how you have used those skills in the jobs that you had.

She explained the advantage of working with AT&T. She said that the company wants to help their employees to succeed in their professional life.

AT&T supports employees in continuing their studies and getting a degree by helping them pay for their education.

When she asked why people went to an event, someone answered because the Career Center sent them.

Communications major Naila Salguero expressed, “I think this is a good event but not a lot of people [knew] about it. We should have promoted for students because there are so many great opportunities for people that are interest[ed].

“Big companies like AT&T are giving job opportunities. If we promoted, a lot of people would be interested.”

Salguero works at the Career Center and she said she signed in and grabbed some flyers because she wanted to let other students know about the opportunities that the Career Center has.

She stated that she was not interested in applying for an AT&T job.

Andrew Gallegos, an undecided major, said, “This is actually good because this is a job opportunity. I think it will help everyone right now with a little extra money.”

He continued, “Seems like an opportunity to take.”

Regardless of the amount of students in the audience, the information was complete and Salguero said that The Career Center has a lot of help for students.