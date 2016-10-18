Cerritos offers new mothers a room to bond with their children in private

Opening soon New Mothers Comfort Room on campus, will be available solely for the use of new mothers who are students and staff. Will be located in LC 26. Photo credit: Lizette Sainz

New Mother’s Comfort Room is now available to students and staff members on campus, it is designed for the sole use of new mothers.

On Sept. 29 Miya Walker, director of College Relations and Public Affairs said, “The idea for the Mother’s Comfort Room came from Maria del Carmen-Lizarraga, Administrative Clerk II, Technology.

“Carmen-Lizarraga participated in the President’s Falcon Leadership Academy last year. As part of the Academy’s final project, each participant was asked to address any area of campus it wanted to improve and provide a solution.”

Walker added, “Carmen-Lizarraga’s project was originally called, “Location Room,” to provide new mothers with a safe, private place to breast feed and care for their babies. Her project was among the top-three.

“The district adopted the idea as a way to increase accommodations for new mothers and developed the Mother’s Comfort Room. It will be an added support service for staff and students.”

She added that the Mother’s Comfort Room gives mothers an opportunity to determine and meet their own needs in a safe, private place.

“The district is providing assistance in the form of a private room for new mothers to use,” Walker said.

Sarah Pirtle, Multimedia Production specialist, is a new mother and came back from maternity leave on Sept. 19 when the New Mother’s Comfort Room was already available.

She said she had the opportunity to use the New Mother’s Comfort Room and she loves it and it’s super private.

Pirtle said, “14 years ago, when I had my first kid there was nothing like that available, it was always in the bathroom.”

She said, “Take advantage of this it’s a great opportunity, the room is nice and I encourage the new mothers to come and use it.”

She added that a small refrigerator will be put in for the babies’ milk and other resources.

Alejandra Guzman, administration of justice major, thought it was a really good idea for new mothers.

“The fact that previously they have to use the bathroom, which is not the best place to be trying to feed their baby, it’s a very intimate private moment and it’s not the best place,” she said.

Anita Rios, assistant from Vice President of Student Services Stephen B. Johnson said, “Johnson is part of the New Mother’s Comfort Room and in decorating it he will be adding a few more things to the room.

“At this moment it can only be open with someone who has access to open the room with a key,” she said.

Rios also said later on a key lock for a keypad door will be added and for students and staff to be able to have access to the code and go in they will have to fill in a form.

Speech language and pathology assistance major Andrea Macapagal was unaware of the New Mother’s Comfort Room.

“I think it’s great, there are many students on campus who are new mothers and for them to be able to have a private room with her baby is good,” she said.