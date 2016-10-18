Students learn valuable job necessities at Enterprise Rent-A-Car workshop

Sociology major, Taylor Harden was one of the 12 students who attended the workshop enterprise rent a car. She was interested in obtaining more information on how to present yourself at an interview and what to take with you.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car was founded in 1957 and is now the largest car rental company in North America, 12 students attended the workshop, a few of them were engaged by asking questions about the information provided.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car workshop took place on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon in LC 217.

The representative from Talent Acquisition Manager Southern California Airport Susie Arellano-Reed has worked for the company for 17 years.

Students like business major Alexis Diaz said, “It was informative, it showed me a lot of possibilities that I can look into now, as a newbie or looking at when I graduated with a major.”

She said, “It opened my eyes and I’m going to go online and looking into more options.”

Sociology major Taylor Harden said, “I loved it, it was very informative. It let me know there’s a lot of opportunities and growth in the business, I appreciated that. It allowed me to know I can continue to go to school, get a job and [the potential to escalate on different positions within time.”

Engineering major Bernardo Portillo said, “I thought it was a good presentation, very informative, I learned a lot from the company, [found out] it’s not just to a rent a car.”

Each market, branch, and position pays differently.

Union – manager training with a degree, will start close to $50,000 per year,

Non-Union – LAX enterprise branch, part-time as a car senior requires two-years of college equivalent, can start at $16.00 $17.00 an hour. An Associates Degree is not necessary.

Full-time National Branch – Pay will start at $10.90

Enterprise international Program includes:

74,000 + Employees

8,200 locations worldwide like: US, Canada, UK, Ireland & Germany

Career path: You need a degree for the following position

General Manager

Regional Vice President

Group Rental Manager

Area Manager

Branch Manager

Assistant Manager

Management Assistant

Arellano-Reed said, “‘You want just a job? Good, work it, but work it because you never know for how long you’ll be working for the company, and maybe from just a job it might turn into your career.’

“Southern California offers what is called customer service bonus, $300 where every one within that airport market will get paid every month as long as each reaches a 90 percent and over.”

Arellano-Reed added, “For students who were unable to attend this workshop, you should definitely reach out to Career Services here on campus to gather that information as well.”

For further information you can contact:

Arellano-Reed, www.enterpriseholdings.com

424-223-6900, 424-223-6895, 310-817-8307

Counselor Career Services Clara Ross-Jones,

Located at the MPB – room 201 or 562-860-2451 Ext. 2356