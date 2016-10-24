Students benefit from job fair on campus

Deputy Sheriff Tiffany Park introduces students to unlimited opportunities to enter the Sheriff’s Department. Karina Reyes, Accounting major, is interested in new ways to learn more.

New job opportunities with benefits were offered to students at the Job Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The fair was held on the library sidewalk where dozens of students walked by to obtain information on different jobs being offered.

Kaiser Permanente employee Paula Gallegos said, “We offer good customer service experience and everything is online for students to even take a look at on their own.

“[Students] can visit jobs.kp.org to find out about our great opportunities.”

Panda Express was also one of the businesses offering jobs to students.

Maria Figueroa, Panda Express project manager, said, “I work at the cooperate office in Rosemead and I love it because I get to experience so much with my job and designing is one of the biggest ones I get to enjoy.”

Panda Express Multi-Unit Manager Ernie Ruiz added, “We offer full benefits, 30 plus flexible hours, endless opportunities, and also focus on our employees to help them grow from part time to full time.”

Sears Employee and Market HR Recruiter Christina Stuck said,”I started working for Sears 13 years ago when I was a [Cerritos College] student and I automatically loved it.”

Stuck continued, “We are hiring seasonal positions at the moment and I believe it’s a good opportunity because if someone does get hired, they can even consider managing a career in retail.”

Sociology major Carmen Cruz said, “As a student, it gets tough to find a job that will accommodate my school schedule and I actually appreciate that [the school] brings these job opportunities for us to take a look at because a lot of them have great benefits.”

Comfort Keepers Human Resource Recruiter Arleen Medina said, “We are extremely flexible with our hours and student schedule because we understand how it feels to have to handle both.”

Medina continued, “Our hiring opportunities are every week and all we basically look for are good people who are willing to do everything that this job recommends with a smile on their face.”

Other businesses such as, County Of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Massage Envy, Air Force, County Of Los Angeles Probation Department, were also informing students about their job opportunities and why students should be a part of their company.

Math major Yvette Lopez said, “I’m not in need of a job at the moment but I was interested to look at what is being offered because if I find something better that will work even more with my school schedule then I wouldn’t mind applying and taking the chance.”

The career service department that is located at MP-201 also offers students to come in and take a look at other job opportunities that are available.