Bridging the generational gap

Bernice Lenton's dog Patrick came outside to visit the kids. Lenton said she that her dog was surprisingly calm through the event and didn't bark at any of the kids. Photo credit: Terrel Emerson

Pitter-patter of feet and the laughter of children was all one could hear but where it was coming from may be unusual.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26 the Child Development Center hosted a “Meet the Neighbors” event, next door at the Vintage Cerritos Senior Living facility.

Program Director for the facility Marty Bustillos said, “I want to be able to link wisdom with youth and bring them together to be one. Literally, all that separated us was a wall. The wall came down as of [Tuesday].”

According to Bustillos, the residents told her they forgot what the smiles of children looked like since a lot of them don’t get to see their children and grandchildren very often.

Over the two day event the CDC sent approximately 95 children to visit the elderly in hopes of bridging the gap between the generations.

Art studio teacher Debra Gonzalez said, “Well the hope was for the children to come and know their community and their surroundings. They were curious about who’s our neighbor and they knew it was a wall and they saw the building and they said ‘Is that our neighbor?'”

The event opened up with a meet and greet of sorts as everyone in attendance snacked on water and seasonal pumpkin bread.

In fact, one of the senior living facility residents had a surprise for the children who attended the event.

The first 15-20 minutes of the event was stolen by resident Bernice Lenton’s dog, Patrick.

“The kids were running after him and petting him and loving him up but he didn’t snap,” Lenton said with a smile.

Following the meet and greet, it was time for the featured entertainment, a puppet show performed by Franklin Haynes.

The show included a multitude of puppets including some familiar ones like Pinocchio and Bobo the Clown. It even featured some unique ones like MC Hamster and Carmen Miranduck.

It seemed the go over well with those in attendance, including David Rodriguez, who is the son of ASCC Vice President Enrique Rodriguez.

“My favorite part of the day was the puppet show,” he said.

Enrique was also in attendance and he felt the event was valuable to his son at such a young age.

He said, “Interacting with our senior citizens, especially our neighbors right here on the Cerritos College campus, it’s amazing. Where we live there are two senior citizens that live right next door to us and I have him interact with them.

“I have him take them plates of cookies or ask if they need their leaves raked and he’s only five. But to have the school having him interact with them is amazing.”

Since this first event was a success the Child Development Center is looking to organize more events like this one.

Bustillos said, “We’re going to build bridges and we’re hoping to be able to go over [to the Child Development Center] and tell them stories and have them come over here. We’re planning this massive removal of the generational gap.”

Rodriguez feels that bridging this gap is an essential part of what needs to be done for the next generation.



“That is our history and our future right there. If you want to learn anything about our future look back into our history. Without our seniors, where are we going to get our knowledge from?” he concluded.