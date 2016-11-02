Controversial costume leads to reported student investigation

Enrique Rueda, chemistry major, dressed as an ISIS member for the ASCC Halloween contest Monday, Oct. 31. According to him, he is reportedly under investigation.

Following Enrique Rueda’s, chemistry major, dismissal from the ASCC Halloween Costume Contest on Monday, Oct. 31, he reported he is currently being investigated.

He did not specify who is conducting the investigation.

Rueda entered the contest dressed as a member of extremist militant group ISIS.

An attempt was made to contact the Student Activities Office for comment but no one was available.

An attempt was also made to speak to Rueda, but no comment was given.

Story developing.