A Letter from President Fierro

Following the results of the 2016 presidential election, Cerritos College Superintendent Jose Fierro sent a letter for the student body. These are his words:

Dear Students,

I understand that the outcome of Tuesday’s 2016 presidential election has caused great concern and even stress and fear among many of our diverse students and undocumented students on campus and across the country. Let me be the first to remind you that no matter where you come from or what you look like or your religion or sexual orientation or gender – you are welcome and safe here at Cerritos College. I’m proud that our College has a strong history and commitment to diversity and to making a place where everyone feels that they are valuable and respected for who they are. I want you to know that all of our students deserve the opportunity to realize their dreams in a safe and respectful place.

I was born in Wisconsin and raised in Colombia by parents who taught me to value and respect all people. This value is part of my foundation. But, like many of you who come from different countries or different places across the United States or even different local neighborhoods and cities, it is sometimes hard to feel like you matter or feel included. I want you to know that I embrace you here at Cerritos College and so does the entire campus staff and faculty.

I will be honest, the negativity in the political world during this election has been ugly and hurtful. It has not been a proud moment for our country. It has left many of us feeling helpless and nervous about the future. But now that the election is over, I encourage you to stay engaged, focus on being positive, stay in school, and yes, even stay hopeful. This is a new time for us to bring our communities together and to work peacefully to uplift each other – even when things seem difficult. I also encourage you to take steps to address some of your fears and concerns with someone you can trust. Please know that our faculty and staff support you, and we have good campus resources if you feel overly stressed or afraid and uncertain about the election results. Our Student Health Center is a great place to start with getting support services. We have staff available who can help you.

I have included a link with quick tips about election stress that may be helpful for you: https://www.jedfoundation.org/managing-election-stress/ …

Regardless of the election outcome, you are safe here. If you want to share your thoughts, you can contact me.

Sincerely,

Jose

President/Superintendent

Cerritos College