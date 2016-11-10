CSULB students protest on campus after presidential election

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Cal State Long Beach students gathered together in uproar following the presidential announcement. The protest was held on campus Wednesday, Nov. 9. (TM Briana Hicks)
Many students brought signs to express how disappointed they were in the electoral results from the election. Some expressions on the protestors signs were played off of Trump's negative comments. (TM Briana Hicks)
Ramona Gomes, studio art major, and Hannah Arredondo, fashion merchandising and design major, stood together while holding up anti-Trump signs. Protestors listened to words of inspiration from fellow students. (TM Briana Hicks)
Zoology major Juliet Linz held hands with the people around to show that together the students were united as one. Protestors were fired up by empowerment of those surrounding them. (TM Briana Hicks)
Protestors were emotional from the words the speakers spoke to the crowd, including Linzmeier. Students were seen leaning on one another for support throughout the emotional protest. (TM Briana Hicks)
Cal State Long Beach psychology major Angelica Chagollan held up a fist in solidarity with her fellow classmates during the campus protest. The protest unified over 100 students of all races. (TM Briana Hicks)
Speaker Yousef Baker instructed protestors to put their fist in the air and shout "power to the people." The slogan origanted from Black Panther Huey P. Newton. The raised fist is used to encourage solidarity among minorities. (TM Briana Hicks)
