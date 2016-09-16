Tupac Shakur’s legacy lives on, twenty years later

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tupac Shakur’s 20th year death anniversary is a reminder that musicians come and go but legends live on forever.

Twenty years after his death, a lot of his lyrics pertain to some social issues that are sadly still ongoing.

In one of his songs, “Thug Mansion,” he raps about how society turns a blind eye toward those who do not contribute to social and economic prosperity.

“Nobody cares, seen the politicians ban us. They’d rather see us locked in chains, please explain why they can’t stand us, is there a way for me to change? Or am I just a victim of things I did to maintain.”

Those who listen to Tupac’s music, know he believed that this was no accident, that the government wants to keep minorities, African-Americans more specifically, at the bottom of the food chain.

Politicians have passed laws that support Tupac’s argument such as the 3 strike law.

The law enforces that after three felonies, the person on trial will automatically receive a life term in prison.

In the 80s, during the war on drugs, politicians passed laws that left people in jail for years.

Former FBI agents have come out to confess that they themselves would plant drugs in the ghettos and proceed to raid them.

A couple of years ago Barack Obama passed a law where if you got a felony drug charge during the 80s, you may appeal your charge.

Decades later, social issues that Tupac rapped about are still relevant. This is why his music is still so meaningful today.

In another song, “Changes” he raps, “Cops give a damn about a negro? Pull the trigga, kill a [expletive], he’s a hero. Give ’em guns, step back, and watch them kill each other.”

Within the last two years, the amount of cops killing black people and not being indicted is happening more often.

When this was happening while Tupac was alive, there were no cell phone recordings, although we have them today it does not seem to make difference.

He created songs that talk about the life of an African American in the United States but he also made music that you can vibe to such as “California Love” and “I Get Around.” He has music for any mood you are in which is cool and not easily achievable.

Many rappers today should count his death as a blessing due to the influence he left behind and if he was not dead they would be non-existent.