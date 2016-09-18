Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Free Speech Zone: Do you think classes are overcrowded?

I think some classes can be over crowded. This is an over populated school, probably. I would hire more professors and [build more buildings.] Photo credit: Benjamin Garcia

Alvaro Bayona
September 18, 2016
Filed under Free Speech Zone, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Free Speech Zone: Do you think classes are overcrowded?