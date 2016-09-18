Free Speech Zone: Do you think classes are overcrowded?

I think some classes can be over crowded. This is an over populated school, probably. I would hire more professors and [build more buildings.] Photo credit: Benjamin Garcia
Alvaro BayonaSeptember 18, 2016Filed under Free Speech Zone, Opinion
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
© 2016 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.