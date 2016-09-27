The Envelope – God bless Ameri-kkka

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

White Americans are the biggest terrorist threat in the United States; it’s a non-issue; there is no conspiracy. Your head will explode when you read the following sentence. It’s a fact .

Establishment media’s favorite pastime is to report skewed news about people of color being violent, unsophisticated, or sexually perverse.

Muslim people are targeted for the acts of lone-wolves executing here and abroad terrorist attacks; black people are the subject of a disproportionate amount of reporting on illegal drug abuse (violent or not) and gun violence, and are vilified when they fall victim to hate crimes (usually in the form of police brutality); Hispanic people, as Mr. Trump so kindly suggested, are portrayed as rapists and murderers.

The corporate overlords manipulate the media for a number of reasons.

They care to push their own agenda that protects their white, protestant, male selves from a certain sizable loss of privilege.

That explains many white peoples’ attitudes towards safe spaces for ethnic minorities; they are skeptical because they feel excluded from a service that does not specifically cater to themselves; they feel threatened by viewpoints that directly contradict their own experiences.

This explains why they are likely to side with law enforcement in cases of police brutality, they have no historical experience with police brutality. Instead, they prefer to find petty crimes to pin against the victims, such as selling untaxed cigarettes, in order to justify police officers executing black men, women, and non-binary folk on site.

The idiotic All Lives Matter movement never existed before independent of Black Lives Matter, therefore people who are uncomfortable with this sentiment must believe they are superior to black people in some way.

The presence of a fascist agenda in the coverage of the establishment media is why no small number of white people feel uncomfortable when someone expresses sympathy for the Black Lives Matter movement or membership to Hispanic honor societies; or when a mosque is built in their neighborhoods.

Crimes perpetrated by white people, especially against people of color, do not get reported at nearly the same rate.

After 9/11, hate crimes against Muslim people have increased steadily. According to a study done by Cal State San Bernardino, in 2015 the United States saw a 78 percent increase of terrorist attacks against Muslim people living in America.

Scholars of hate crime attribute this to backlash against the actions of a few lone-wolves and republican embarrassment Trump called for a ban on people who practice Islam.

The abominable Brock Turner, a Stanford rapist , was released from jail after only serving three of his six months of jail time for assaulting an unconscious woman.

The constituents of the corporate media care to make as much money as they can off of the privileged, prejudiced and all together stupid people in America whose antique and bigoted feelings are awakened by confirmations and justifications of nationalism and white supremacy.

In this case, as in so many others, feelings are completely irrational; for this reason the racist narrative does not appeal to thinking people.

Furthermore, all Trump supporters are insensible sheep in the the elites’ stock and are not in anyway intellectually capable of having an original idea or thinking for themselves. But you already knew that!