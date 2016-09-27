Unsolicited nude photos

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

People should respect themselves and not send nude pictures.

They should respect their bodies and not expose them by doing a nude photo.

Many people take nudes for their partner, but when they break up the partner can exhibit the pictures as revenge.

People could upload the pictures to the internet to shame the person who took the nude photo.

It does not matter if it is a law against this type of offense because the pictures were seen already by people around the world.

Who is going to take away all the finger pointing on the streets or even worse, the abuse that people whose nudes are posted suffer?

Social media is dangerous because many people use it to attack others. Many stories are circulating on the internet about people posting nude pictures of others just to ruin their reputation.

Many women kill themselves because nude pictures real or not were on internet and people judged them.

Conscious or not when a nude is leaked, it puts that person under a lot of pressure.

For example, in Florida a 15-year-old girl committed suicide because she was bullied in school after her friend posted a nude video on Snapchat.

Society is cruel when women take nude photos. People usually judge women because they think the women who do this are promiscuous.

People think if a woman takes a nude, she is not respecting herself, and if she does not respect herself, who is going to respect her?

They have to keep in mind that if they expose someone else’s nude pictures, they are destroying that person’s life and reputation.

The world loses respect for the person who is involved in the nude picture or video.

People have to think twice before taking (or letting others take) nude videos and pictures of themselves.