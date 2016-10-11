Free Speech Zone: What workshops have got your attention on campus?

Danielle Pastor, Kinesiology Major: Last semester I attended an internship workshop and also the Job Fair workshop. I spend a lot of time at school and usually like to go to any workshop whenever I see that one is available. Photo credit: Karla Enriquez

Carlos Melin, Mechanical Engineering Major: I haven’t gone to any because they don’t offer workshops that have to do with electronics at community colleges.

Elizabeth Aceves, Sociology Major: I have attended a lot of job workshops, the internship workshop and also the Disney workshop. I find out about them by picking up flyers but they never announce them on the school website.

Kijon Washington, Kinesiology Major: The transfer workshop sounds interesting because it leads to the closest thing I need to do and that is transfer.

Emma McCullough, Art Major: Psychology workshops call my attention because I like when doctor’s come in to speak or even people who have had mental illnesses.

Armando Martinez, Medical Assistant Major: I haven’t attended any but I’ve heard of the bullying prevention workshop and I find that interesting.