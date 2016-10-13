The Envelope: Women of Juarez

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Women of Juarez play opened to a full house on Friday, Oct. 7.

The audience was comprised of people who viewed the play from a wide array perspectives. What is sure is that all left with a sense of realness as to how crony capitalism affects the most vulnerable members of society here in the United States and abroad.

The show illustrated a real issue: The corporate overlords weaken the markets and morality in neighboring countries.

By setting up monopolies in trades such as textile and technology, key components to the market, they choke out local businesses forcing many small business owners and their employees into poverty.

By not paying their fair share in taxes – either through loopholes in the system or by illegal tax fraud – resources are wasted at such an alarming rate that serious damage to the environment is committed. Man-power is then wasted, reaping no public benefit.

By the absence of law enforcement to protect employees either because law enforcement is afraid, apathetic or otherwise corrupt, countless women have been raped and murdered.

The bourgeoisie class, operating in developing nations, could allocate some of the profit to protect their workers; but the lives of the proletariats mean nothing to the rich.

Of course, the solution to this issue is to seize the means of law enforcement, and hunt for the suspected kidnappers – the cartels – in groups because there is safety and decisiveness in numbers, and bring the enemies of the people to justice.

Then to seize the means of production present on sovereign ground but owned by the elite of foreign nations – and pay the workers their rightful living wage, fund construction of infrastructure, build affordable housing and subsidize civic safety programs run by the people.

If these things are not done, the innocent are doomed to perpetually pay the price for the sins of the rich.