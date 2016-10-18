FSZ: How should we as a society deal with rape allegations?

I believe that public execution needs to come back and it should be for rapists. I feel like any kind of rape is wrong. You should have that person stand trial but at the same time if that other person is lying about it, they should be fined Photo credit: Monique Nethington

Blair Rucker, electrical engineering major

Matthew Kim, art major

“Some kind of police that can help them in some… way should be called. Also, the person should at least talk to someone who can really help them (like their family) to help them so they can know what to do.”

Cindy Rodriguez, child development major

“I feel that you should always be on the victim’s side and keep looking for any evidence because there have been a lot of cases where people have been falsely accused.”

Cassandra Villa, business major

“You can always go to court but there are not going to be any witnesses. You always have to take his word versus her word… You just have to … get more insight as to who the person is and then… judge them by their character.”

Mariela Quinonexe, elementary education

“Society should do more questioning and be more together as a community to find the answers and not let the pervert get out that fast.”