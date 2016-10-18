Women are not meant for male consumption

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Locker room talk?

It was a phrase that, up until a week ago, conjured up sweaty male bodies discussing workout regimens or whatever it is that men talk about in locker rooms.

Now it conjures up images of Donald Trump’s small hands going places he, nor anyone else, have a right to go.

Against this debacle, Trump’s war machine on sanity is still strong, even as Republicans are jumping ship, drawing the line at the “rapey” Trump.

Fleeing republicans spouting lines like, “As a father of two PRECIOUS daughters…” is unacceptable.

Think about the beginning of this sentence long and hard, a phrase that Trump has probably never heard in his life.

It suddenly shifts the focus away from women and redirects to a man’s relative relationship to women.

What about women who aren’t in any way associated with you? Where is the outrage then?

You shouldn’t think of the correlation of women “as someone’s daughter/sister/mother” to feel anger.

It should be because its an affront to women as human beings, not because of men’s relationship to them.

Women don’t belong to men or their place in relation to men, but to themselves.

How many times will it have to be repeated to be understood?

We have to keep this issue on the track that it is the objectification of women.

It normalizes rape culture, and sexual aggression toward women and diminishes women’s voice in an issue that is centered around women.

These remarks validate the feelings and actions of other degenerates like Trump.

If we don’t confront this issue now, this “grab her by the [expletive]” mentality will remain.

Mysogyny will continue to bleed through every crevice it possibly can and will continue to oppress the female voice.

Let’s move away from Trump, and realize that in one way or another it is a mentality that is more widespread and common than we think.

To some degree, enough men think that ignoring this idea isn’t a very smart thing to do.

That is why this mentality and its validation of rape culture is so dangerous to reason and most importantly, to women.

So how do you fix this deficit of logic and empathy?

How do you flush men of the idea that women belong to them as sexual objects if not mothers and daughters or sisters and wives?

To say anyone has a plan short of Huxley’s conditioning or re-education camps, there is no fix-all.

It starts with you.

It’s unfortunate that the burden falls upon our shoulders, something that should be common-bloody-sense.

This dangerous idea is one we must all confront through workshops, meetings and through force if necessary.

There are a lot of people with the “it’s not my job to educate you” mentality, and while it is true, sticking to it is detrimental to the progress we can make in eliminating this long-standing mentality that has hovered over us for centuries.

We have to teach each other and extend the courtesy to others that this is wrong.

Something you’d think would be common sense isn’t. That’s what’s scary.

It’s how normalized this attitude is, so normalized that we teach little girls that it’s their fault if they are assaulted, that instead of believing assault and rape victims, people doubt them instead.

We subconciously put men and their needs above women’s, mainly because it is a trait we have been taught and we need to learn how to remove these habits and create new lessons to teach future generations.

Trump’s words have given a recognizable face to rape culture.

He’s like the mascot of rape culture and a lot of men are the fans that encourage him.

We have to call out this disgusting behavior where we see it, from whoever, man or woman.

This is how we will learn and overcome this way of thinking.

Respectability politics aside, these issues need to be addressed viciously if necessary.

They need to be addressed in the moment no matter who the victim is to avoid this dangerous mentality.