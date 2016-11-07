FSZ: What is your favorite book right now?

"Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi is my favorite book right now. It really gives a lot of details and makes you wonder very much." Photo credit: Alvaro Bayona

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Nursing major Jomar Chua said, “My favorite book right now is Rise of the Black Wolf by Derek Benz. I enjoy it a lot because it’s really action-packed and gives such a great story at the same time.”

Women studies major Denise Armates said, “The brief life of Oscar Wao by Junot Diaz is my favorite book right now because it’s very interesting and keeps me excited to read.

Undecided major Yousef Jazayri said, “For now, my favorite book is Beauty of the Witch because it was fun and felt very different than what I’ll normally read.”

Undecided Major Terrell Starkey, “Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi is my favorite book right now. It really gives a lot of details and makes you wonder very much.”

Psychology major Karen Hernandez, “My favorite book right now is Beauty of the Witch by Alvaro Bayona. I enjoy it very much because it was interesting to read and had a nice plot.