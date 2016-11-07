Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

FSZ: What is your favorite movie right now?

Undecided major Efrain Sanchez said, "My favorite movie right now is Band of Brothers. I like World War II themed movies and it it's a nice movie." Photo credit: Alvaro Bayona

Alvaro Bayona
November 7, 2016
Filed under Free Speech Zone, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Efrain Sanchez

Undecided major Efrain Sanchez said, "My favorite movie right now is Band of Brothers. I like World War II themed movies and it it's a nice movie." Photo credit: Alvaro Bayona

Undecided major Efrain Sanchez said, “My favorite movie right now is Band of Brothers. I like World War II themed movies and it it’s a nice movie.”

Chris Muratalla

Electronics major Chris Muratalla said, "I really like Deadpool right now. I love how it's very funny and enjoyable." Photo credit: Alvaro Bayona

Electronics major Chris Muratalla said, “I really like Deadpool right now. I love how it’s very funny and enjoyable.”

David Zamora

Chemical Engineering major David Zamora said, "The Departed is the movie I really enjoy right now. It's action packed and delivers an amazing plot." Photo credit: Alvaro Bayona

Chemical Engineering major David Zamora said, “The Departed is the movie I really enjoy right now. It’s action packed and delivers an amazing plot.”

Brandon Cadena

Veterinarian major Brandon Cadena said, "My favorite movie right now is the Jungle Book because I enjoy how well the CGI animation is." Photo credit: Alvaro Bayona

Veterinarian major Brandon Cadena said, “My favorite movie right now is the Jungle Book because I enjoy how well the CGI animation is.”

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
FSZ: What is your favorite movie right now?