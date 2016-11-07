FSZ: What is your favorite movie right now?
Filed under Free Speech Zone, Opinion
Undecided major Efrain Sanchez said, “My favorite movie right now is Band of Brothers. I like World War II themed movies and it it’s a nice movie.”
Electronics major Chris Muratalla said, “I really like Deadpool right now. I love how it’s very funny and enjoyable.”
Chemical Engineering major David Zamora said, “The Departed is the movie I really enjoy right now. It’s action packed and delivers an amazing plot.”
Veterinarian major Brandon Cadena said, “My favorite movie right now is the Jungle Book because I enjoy how well the CGI animation is.”
